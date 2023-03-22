The Chevrolet Camaro as you know it will fall out of production next year, GM says

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 starts at about $62,000 and is powered by a 650-horsepower V8 engine, a considerable upgrade over the roughly $26,000 base model.

DETROIT – General Motors will end production of the Chevrolet Camaro in its current form early next year, as the automaker transitions to all-electric vehicles.

The Detroit automaker did not announce a replacement or next generation of the car, but it said the current sixth-generation muscle car will not be the "end of Camaro's story."

"While we are not announcing an immediate successor today, rest assured, this is not the end of Camaro's story," Chevrolet Vice President Scott Bell said in a release.

The current car entered production in late 2016 but has produced mediocre sales in a declining segment of American-made performance cars.

To commemorate the Camaro's end of production at a GM plant in mid-Michigan in January 2024, the automaker will release a "collector's edition" package on several 2024 Camaro models, including the top-end ZL1.

GM said more information on the collector's edition will be announced at a later date. A company spokesman declined to disclose whether GM plans to use the Camaro name for an EV, as it looks to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035.