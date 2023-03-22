Gold prices could notch an all-time high soon — and stay there

Investors have been flocking to gold and Treasurys as bank stocks have been whacked by the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse's implosion.

Gold prices have more room to run as global banks struggle and the U.S. Federal Reserve renders another interest rate decision, potentially breaking all-time highs — and staying there.

"A sooner Fed pivot on rate hikes will likely cause another gold price surge due to a potential further decline in the U.S. dollar and bond yields," said Tina Teng from financial services company CMC Markets. She expects gold prices will trade between $2,500 to $2,600 an ounce.

Investors have been flocking to gold and Treasurys as bank stocks have been whacked by the shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse's implosion.

Gold is trading at $1,940.68 per ounce. On Monday, it breached $2,000 to strike its highest since March 2022. Gold has risen around 10% since early March when SVB was hit by a bank run.

Gold's all-time high was $2,075 in August 2020, according to Refinitiv data. Demand from central banks will likely keep wind in its sails.

"Continued central bank buying of gold bodes well for long-term prices," said CEO Randy Smallwood of Wheaton Precious Metals, a precious metals streaming company.