Norfolk Southern CEO says he supports parts of new rail safety bills

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw testifies at a hearing before the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on protecting public health and the environment in the wake of the Norfolk Southern train derailment and chemical release in East Palestine, Ohio in Washington, D.C., the United States, March 9, 2023.

Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Wednesday told senators that his railroad company supports parts of two bipartisan rail safety bills that came in the wake of a derailment last month of a train carrying toxic materials in Ohio.

Testifying in front of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, Shaw said the Railway Safety Act and the RAIL Act include "measures with the potential for meaningful improvement, such as funding additional training, better advanced notifications, accelerating the phase out of older tank cars, and much more."

Shaw did not fully endorse the Railway Safety Act, which includes provisions calling for two-person crews on all railroad locomotives. "We're not aware of any data that links crew size with safety," Shaw said Wednesday.

"If the railroads had it their way — down to a one-person crew — and they reduced the conductor position to ground-based, meaning a person at a pickup truck driving to the site, that puts engineers in danger," said Clyde Whitaker, an official at the SMART Transportation Division union, in response. "It also puts the response time and the assessment of the issue in danger."

The legislation was introduced by Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in the weeks following the Feb. 3 East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, which released toxic chemicals into the surrounding area.

In prepared remarks, Shaw said he agrees in "principle" with portions of the legislation, such as "establishing performance standards, maintenance standards, and alert thresholds for safety sensors."

"We encourage even stricter standards for tank car design," Shaw said in prepared remarks. "There are significant opportunities for advanced technology to enhance rail safety, and we encourage Congress to consider additional research into on-board rail car defect detection technology."

Brown, who spoke at the hearing along with Vance, suggested the problems with Norfolk Southern were broader, pointing to 579 violations during one recent fiscal year, with the company paying an average fine of $3,300.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said at the hearing that he agrees "with the changes in the law" that the bill proposes, as well as the RAIL Act proposed last week by Reps. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, and Emilia Strong Sykes, D-Ohio. DeWine, a Republican, said lawmakers added his request to include a provision requiring rail carriers to provide advance notification and information to state emergency response officials about the goods they are transporting.

Ohio sued Norfolk Southern last week, seeking damages, civil penalties and a "declaratory judgement that Norfolk Southern is responsible," Attorney General Dave Yost said.