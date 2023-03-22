Trump grand jury live updates: Panel scheduled to resume work on porn star payoff probe

Former US President Donald Trump during an "America First Education Policy" event in Davenport, Iowa, US, on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The grand jury that will weigh a possible indictment of former President Donald Trump is set to renew its work in a New York City courthouse on Wednesday.

The Manhattan District Attorney is investigating whether Trump broke any laws when the Trump Organization reimbursed his then-lawyer Michael Cohen for a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006. The company recorded the $130,000 payment as a legal expense.

Prosecutors are considering whether to charge Trump in relation to misstating the purpose of the payment in business records, which could be a felony if it was done to cover up another crime.

Cohen previously pleaded guilty to other related federal crimes, including breaking campaign finance laws in facilitating the Daniels payment.

Trump said last week that he expected to be arrested Tuesday, but the day came and went without incident as the grand jury was off. It heard testimony Monday from his ally, former top federal prosecutor Bob Costello.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels.

He has long complained that the probe, and other criminal investigations he faces, are politically motivated.