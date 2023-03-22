Virgin Orbit returning 'small' team from unpaid pause on Thursday to prep for next rocket launch

Virgin Orbit flew its modified Boeing 747 airplane "Cosmic Girl" with the company's LauncherOne rocket under its wing for the first time on November 18, 2018.

Virgin Orbit is returning a "small" team to work on Thursday, according to a company-wide email obtained by CNBC, as it aims to prepare for its next rocket launch even as its future remains in doubt.

"Any viable path for our operations will require us to successfully launch," Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart wrote in the email to employees.

Hart described this as a "first step" in an "incremental resumption of operations," while Virgin Orbit is extending the unpaid furlough and pause in operations for the rest of than more than 750 person company "through at least Monday."

The company's leadership is scrambling to secure a funding lifeline and avoid bankruptcy, CNBC previously reported. Hart noted the pause has been "to conserve cash while we work to assess options to secure Virgin Orbit's future."

"We've made some important progress this week, but there is still work to be done," Hart wrote.