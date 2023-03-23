CNBC Investing Club

Apple, Ford and Estee Lauder are in the news Thursday. Here are our takes

thumbnail
Paulina Likos
thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Ford Motor Co., CEO Jim Farley gives the thumbs up sign before announcing Ford Motor will partner with Chinese-based, Amperex Technology, to build an all-electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall, Michigan, during a press conference in Romulus, Michigan February 13, 2023.
Rebecca Cook | Reuters