Ethereum co-founder says ether not a security, compares it to oil after regulator claims

The co-founder of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin, hit out at regulators likening the ether cryptocurrency to a security Wednesday, saying it was more akin to a commodity like oil.

In an interview with CNBC's Arjun Kharpal at the Paris Blockchain Week Thursday, Lubin said he was "very confident" ether was not a security.

If it were treated as such, ether would need to be registered with regulators and subjected to much stricter requirements around pre-clearance and reporting.

"Anyone can say anything, it doesn't make it true," Lubin told CNBC.

The concerns that ether may be deemed a security stem from a lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General Letitia James against Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange Kucoin, which alleged the firm failed to register as a securities and commodities broker-dealer and falsely represented itself as an exchange.

In the lawsuit, the NYAG's office listed ether among several tokens listed on Kucoin that the regulator viewed as securities, stating it was a "speculative asset" that relies on the efforts of third-party developers to provide holders with a profit.

"It's unfortunate that that sort of side swipe was made, but I don't think it's all that relevant," James said.

Ether is different from bitcoin in that it fuels an ecosystem of applications where users can make trades, loans, or buy nonfungible tokens.