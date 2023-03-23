CNBC Investing Club

Goldman Sachs says buy oil-stock pullbacks, highlighting a Club name to purchase

Zev Fima@zevfima
A work-over rig performs maintenance on an oil well in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink, Texas August 22, 2018.
Nick Oxford | Reuters

Goldman Sachs said in a research note Thursday the recent energy sector pullback should be viewed as a reason to buy since that strategy has worked well since late 2020. Thinking along those lines, we did add to one of our three oil exploration and production (E&P) stocks twice this month. However, we're currently debating whether we need that much exposure to an industry so tied to the economy.