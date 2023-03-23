Investing in Space: The latecomer

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

A small group of Virgin Orbit employees are rolling back into the company's Long Beach, California, headquarters today. The work they'll resume carries the hopes of the rest of their colleagues, who wait unpaid in the wings.

Virgin Orbit this week announced a partial resumption of operations, potentially bolstered by a surprising new backer: private investor Matthew Brown.

In the 24 hours or so since news broke of Brown's possible $200 million injection into Virgin Orbit, I have yet to find a space financier outside of the deal who was previously familiar with Brown, let alone his previous investments in the sector. A person close to the Virgin Orbit deal described Brown as a "latecomer" and said company leadership initially considered his bid "super fringe." While it's common to see a family office go about its investments quietly, Brown's name is now front-and-center thanks to his belief that Virgin Orbit "has something special."

He told CNBC on Thursday morning the 11th-hour deal would make him the effective owner of the teetering rocket builder.

According to people I've spoken to over the last week, Virgin Orbit's founder Sir Richard Branson doesn't want to own the business any longer – not even through a bankruptcy process. My CNBC colleague Lillian Rizzo asked around the bankruptcy market and found that Branson's Virgin Group shopped around for a DIP (debtor-in-possession) loan over the past few weeks.

After a number of false starts, discussions with bankruptcy firms broke down and focus returned to finding an investor or buyer for Virgin Orbit. But, as talks dragged on, the imminent probability of a bankruptcy filing remained. Virgin Orbit has been working with Latham & Watkins, Alvare & Marsal and Ducera Partners in the event they would need to prepare a filing, CNBC's Rizzo confirmed, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Even if a deal gets done, with Brown and/or someone else, one investor I spoke to emphasized that "it's a long road ahead" for Virgin Orbit. A fresh $200 million buys the company "a year max" of runway at its current burn rate. That means any new owner will almost certainly need to consider downsizing the workforce and making the business more lean.

Virgin Orbit's prevailing strength lies in the company's demonstrated capability. While two failures in six launches is not an ideal track record, a private venture's rocket successfully deploying satellites in orbit puts the company in rarefied air in the U.S. launch market. From another investor's perspective, Virgin Orbit was "the most likely to succeed after Rocket Lab " in the small satellite launch market. That could still be true, but the company will need Brown's $200 million — and maybe more — if it's going to get back in the game.