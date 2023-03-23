This is the personality test you should take, says psychologist—it's a 'better predictor of behavior'

Personality tests are often treated as objective assessments of one's innermost intentions. People relish using their results as justification for their less understandable impulses. There is something that personality tests such as the Enneagram and Myers-Brigg aren't telling you, though: It is possible to have a bad personality. "They don't get into the dirty underbelly of personality," said David Watson, a professor of personality psychology at the University of Notre Dame. There is one test that might be better at reflecting what personality traits you have and how that could affect your behavior, he said: the International Personality Item Pool Test, or IPIP.

'Academic personality research tends to be trait-based'

Like other tests, the IPIP presents a series of sentences, and respondents denote how much they agree or disagree with them. "Have a vivid imagination" and "Get angry easily" are among the dozens of statements you can mark as "very inaccurate," "moderately inaccurate," "neither accurate or inaccurate," "moderately accurate" or "very accurate." The test will then tell you how much of the following five personality traits you seem to have: Extraversion

Agreeableness

Conscientiousness

Neuroticism

Openness to experience "Academic personality research tends to be trait-based," Watson said. This is often a "better predictor of behavior," he said, than the more popular personality tests.

'If you study society, is everybody nice?'