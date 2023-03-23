Nevada approves $333 million natural gas plant as historic drought pressures state's power grid

Looking east to the Tracy Power Plant, a natural gas and oil-fired power plant owned and operated by Sierra Pacific Power, located near Interstate 80 and the Truckee River between Reno and Fernley, Nevada.

Nevada's largest electricity provider has been approved for a $333 million project to develop a natural gas plant north of Las Vegas, as extreme drought conditions put mounting pressure on the region's power grid.

Nevada's Public Utilities Commission approved the plan, which involves two natural gas-fired turbines designed to address peak electricity demand during hot summer months and prolonged wildfire seasons. The developer, NV Energy, expects the turbines to be operational by July 2024.

The Western U.S is in the midst of a historic megadrought, depleting water levels at the Colorado River's reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Declining reservoir supply has prompted concerns over the future of hydroelectric power generation at the river's Hoover Dam and Glen Canyon Dam.

Natural gas presents its own challenges. Some environmental groups have argued that a new plant will jeopardize Nevada's climate and clean energy agenda. The state has committed to a carbon-free power grid by 2050 and hasn't built a new natural gas plant in over a decade.

More than two-thirds of Nevada's electricity is produced by natural gas-fired power plants, while renewables comprise most of the rest, according to the state's energy report.