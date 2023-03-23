Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros talked about the Jack Dorsey-run company, Block . Its shares plunged nearly 15% after short seller Hindenburg claimed the fintech group allows criminal activity to operate due to lax controls and "highly" inflates its Cash App's transacting user base, a key metric of performance. Block said the report is inaccurate and it will look into legal action against Hindenburg. Experts also discussed Netflix as the streaming giant's stock popped 9% after a market research company's report said subscriber growth in Canada has improved. Other stocks mentioned include Coinbase and Meta . Meta is currently held in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.