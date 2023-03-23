Relativity's first 3D-printed rocket launches successfully but fails to reach orbit

Relativity Space, a 3D-printing specialist, launched the inaugural flight of its Terran 1 rocket late on Wednesday night, which successfully met some mission objectives before failing to reach orbit.

Terran 1 lifted off from LC-16, a launchpad at the U.S. Space Force's facility in Cape Canaveral, Florida, and flew for about three minutes. While the rocket cleared a key objective — passing the point of maximum atmospheric pressure during an orbital launch, known as Max Q — its engine sputtered and shut down early, shortly after the second stage separated from the first stage, which is the larger, lower portion of the rocket known as the booster.

Relativity launch director Clay Walker confirmed that there was an "anomaly" with the upper stage. The company said it will give "updates over the coming days" after analyzing flight data.

Despite falling short of reaching orbit, the "Good Luck, Have Fun" mission represents a significant step forward for the company, and helped demonstrate the viability of its ambitious manufacturing approach.

While many space companies utilize 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, Relativity has effectively gone all-in on the strategy.

The company believes its approach will make building orbital-class rockets much faster than traditional methods, requiring thousands less parts and enabling changes to be made via software. The Long Beach, California-based venture aims to create rockets from raw materials in as few as 60 days.