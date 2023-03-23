Tesla, Amazon and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management shared her strategy for buying and selling Tesla call options. Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors discussed why she likes GE Healthcare . She says it's a good stock to buy on any pullback. Finally, Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors broke down Amazon and said now is a good time to start accumulating shares in your portfolio for the long-term.