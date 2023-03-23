The inflation factor that has the Fed taking risks with a banking sector on edge

The market now has its answer about whether the Fed remains as focused on inflation as financial sector risks: a quarter-percentage point rate hike in the face of bank failures, the potential for at least one more rate hike later this year and, at least according to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, no chance of a rate cut in 2023 regardless of what traders think. The Fed may be nearing the end of its rate hikes, but for now, the fight against inflation continues, and unequivocally describing yesterday's Powell-speak as either dovish or hawkish isn't so easy. The bottom line is that the Fed will need more evidence to be convinced that the banking sector issues alone can do the central bank's disinflationary work for it.

The reason for the continued inflation focus, more than anything else, was always in plain sight: the job market is still too hot and wage growth, while cooling, hasn't cooled enough for comfort.

Fed Chair Powell's focus on the labor market has been consistent in the months leading up to Wednesday's rate hike decision, and when asked at the post-FOMC meeting press conference whether the central bank considered a pause in rate hikes given the concerns about global financial system fragility, his initial response went straight to the labor market.

"Labor market data came in stronger than expected," Powell said.

While wage growth shows some signs of easing, and Powell noted that the upward pressure on supply and demand in the job market will ease over time, he added that there are not enough signs of progress in the key non-housing services sector inflation being driven by labor conditions. "That's 56% percent of the index and the story is pretty much same ... the data we got pointed to stronger inflation," he said.

Of course, all that could change, and in attempting to balance market concerns about the banking sector with inflation, Powell noted that the Fed does expect tighter lending standards to slow the economy. The Fed chair pointed to the "fair amount of research" on tighter credit standards, but added it is too soon to know how this banking sector shift will influence economic growth.

"It's too early to say, really, whether these events have had much of an effect," said Powell. "I do still think though that there's, there's a pathway to [a soft landing]. I think that pathway still exists, and, you know, we're certainly trying to find it."

There were other factors at plat in the market reaction to the FOMC, with Janet Yellen speaking at the same time as Powell and saying there is no current planning for a wider move to insure deposits across banks. Stocks were trading on Thursday morning with relative calm in the futures market, and one day's trading action in retrospect can amount to no more than a sell on the news, whatever the news is, kind of event — especially for a stock market that has been resilient in the face of both the Fed and the sudden banking crisis. But the 500-point slide in the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the Powell press conference may imply that the market left the FOMC day more concerned that higher rates and tighter banks in combination will exert too much pressure on the economy and Powell won't find his way to avoiding a hard landing.