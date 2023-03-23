Zurich to legalize consumption and sale of cannabis on trial basis

A greenhouse at the CBD cannabis production company Phytocann near Ollon, western Switzerland. The Swiss government has approved plans to legalize the sale and consumption of cannabis in Zurich in a trial designed to assess its economic and health benefits.

The Swiss government has approved plans to legalize the sale and consumption of cannabis in Zurich in a trial designed to assess the social and economic benefits of regulating the drug.

From this summer, a test group of 2,100 Zurich residents will be permitted to buy regulated doses of the drug for personal use from pharmacies, special dispensaries and social clubs across the city.

Participants will be expected to answer a questionnaire every six months on their consumption habits and health effects as part of the study, which is conducted in collaboration with the University of Zurich.

The trial ultimately aims to determine the conditions under which weed legalization in Switzerland can be compatible with "promoting individual and public health and safety," the study leaders said. Evidence from the trial is to be published on a rolling basis from next year.