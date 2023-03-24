Pro Picks: Watch all of Friday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer talked about Deutsche Bank . Shares were down 14% during intraday trading after its credit default swaps jumped without an apparent catalyst , but the stock rebounded to close down 3% Friday. Despite the slide, JPMorgan defended the European bank, noting investors shouldn't be concerned and should instead focus on its "solid" fundamentals . The pros also discussed Netflix as Bank of America reiterated it as buy. The firm emphasized the streaming service is poised to outperform and has significant subscriber runway . Other names mentioned included Microsoft and Apple . Both are currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.