Ukraine war live updates: Russian strikes overnight kill civilians; Estonia calls China peace plan 'extremely unfair'

Several people were killed in different parts of Ukraine after overnight Russian strikes, Ukrainian state media reported, claiming the attacks were carried out by Iranian-made "Shahed" drones and fighter jets. Power was lost again for a number of towns as emergency teams work to bring it back, local authorities said.

A much-talked about Chinese peace plan presented by Beijing was branded as "extremely unfair" by Ukraine ally Estonia, whose leadership says that the 12-point plan does not respect Ukraine's territorial integrity. Chinese President Xi Jinping's highly publicized visit to Moscow earlier this week failed to achieve any sort of breakthrough in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but visibly touted the closeness between Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's military leadership is signaling that a much-anticipated counteroffensive is coming "very soon" as Russian forces appear to lose momentum in parts of eastern Ukraine.