UBS says it's 'time for quality' with recession near. 10 stocks to buy

Investors should turn their attention toward quality stocks as market volatility persists and a recession becomes more likely, UBS said in a note this week. The note preceded the Federal Reserve's 25 basis-point benchmark rate increase on Wednesday, but UBS had already assumed the central bank would continue to hike in their monthly update. Markets quickly soured after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments following the rate hike decision. Powell noted that, while credit conditions are tightening, the central bank had no plans to cut rates anytime soon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank more than 500 points Wednesday, while the S & P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid more than 1% each. The Fed is in a tight spot. It is simultaneously trying to avoid more fallout from the disorder within the banking system while addressing inflation. Because of this, UBS thinks stocks are likely to remain volatile, and investors should turn to quality names to ride out the storm. "We recommend investors focus on segments of the market where earnings growth is more resilient," UBS head of U.S. equities David Lefkowitz wrote. "In this context, our tactical themes are focused on high quality companies, those that have pricing power, or are leveraged to long-term growth drivers that are more insulated from economic growth." UBS highlighted four stock baskets that investors should turn their attention to, including one titled "Time for quality." It consists of companies viewed as "high quality" due to noteworthy returns on invested capital, which typically outperform peers when the economy slows down and nears a recession. Here are 10 names that made UBS' list. McDonald's made the list, with UBS noting it's improving its operations thanks to a thinner cost structure. UBS also highlighted the company's ability to lean into new technology as well as well-received promotions and higher quality menu items. Shares of the fast food giant are lagging the S & P 500 this year. However, the stock is up 14% over the past 12 months, while the broader market index has lost 10%. MCD 1Y mountain MCD 12-month chart Oil giant Exxon Mobil also made the list, with UBS pointing to the company's exceptionally strong balance sheet. UBS said should see a rise in cash flow as the company continues to complete projects. Starbucks , meanwhile, should benefit largely from the re-opening of China and the relaxation of Covid-19 lockdown policies there. UBS also noted that Starbucks is successfully addressing inflation through "targeted pricing, operating efficiencies, and prioritization of discretionary spend." Shares of the coffee chain are flat year to date, but they've popped more than 17% over the last six months. Microsoft also made the list. This comes on the heels of of the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT, and an integration of the chat box into Bing. UBS expects the company to continue to notch wins from growing further into the cloud market and highlighted its secure profit margins. Microsoft shares have ripped more than 16% higher in 2023. UBS highlighted Costco as the company strong cash flows during economic downturns. The company already has several "low costs advantages" boosted by simple store layouts and large scale, UBS said. Costco shares are up 7.6% year to date after losing nearly 20% in 2022. Bank of America is another "time for quality" stock on the UBS list, which highlights earnings per share growth and profitability. The firm noted that some of the macro-economic headwinds could hinder recent revenue growth, the continued climb in borrowing rates could help stem the broader negative trends. Other stocks that made UBS' list include Merck , American Express, Oracle and Lockheed Martin. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.