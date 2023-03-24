Treasury yields decline as investors assess economic outlook, Fed policy path

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors considered what the latest developments in the banking sector and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy expectations could mean for the economy.
At 4:59 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by close to six basis points to 3.3446 %. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.7226% after falling by more than eight basis points.
Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.
Treasurys
Investors digested a week of central bank interest rate policy decisions and economic data reports as uncertainty about the future of the banking sector remained.
Both regional and international financial institutions have seen a tumultuous few weeks, with the aftermath of Credit Suisse's takeover by rival bank UBS still playing out. Swiss authorities have since suggested that the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the U.S. played a key role in Credit Suisse's downfall as it rocked investor confidence in the banking sector.
Following the Fed's latest policy meeting, its chairman Jerome Powell noted that the banking crisis played a role in the central bank's decisions. On Wednesday, it announced a 25 basis point increase of interest rates and indicated that it's rate-hiking campaign could be paused soon, although its battle with inflation continues.
Many investors have long been hoping for a pause in rate hikes as concerns about whether the Fed hiking interest rates and keeping them elevated for longer would drag the U.S. economy into a recession.
They will be looking for further hints about the Fed's policy plans on Friday, when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is expected to give remarks.
Also on Friday, the latest durable goods orders report is due.