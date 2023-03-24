Treasury yields decline as investors assess economic outlook, Fed policy path

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors considered what the latest developments in the banking sector and the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy expectations could mean for the economy.

At 4:59 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by close to six basis points to 3.3446 %. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.7226% after falling by more than eight basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point equals 0.01%.