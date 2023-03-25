I tried Kourtney Kardashian's wellness gummies that promise more energy, improved focus and less stress—here's what I thought

If you're familiar with the Kardashian brand, it may not come as a surprise that Kourtney Kardashian Barker is wading even deeper into the wellness space.

Kardashian Barker, who founded Poosh in 2019, recently launched Lemme, her own brand of vitamins and supplements.

The goal for her new venture is highlighted in her founder's note on the website: "Over the last five years, I went on a mission to collaborate with doctors and scientists to create gummy vitamins and supplements that use clinically-backed ingredients and formulations that help you live your best life."

The Lemme essentials bundle includes three different kinds of gummies: "Lemme Matcha," for energy, "Lemme Focus," for concentration and "Lemme Chill," to de-stress.

Those all seemed intriguing to me, so I purchased a bundle and decided to give the supplements a try.

And for a better understanding of the ingredients and the promises Lemme makes — to improve my focus and decrease my stress, for example — I spoke to Jen Scheinman, registered dietitian nutritionist and senior manager of Nutrition Affairs at Timeline Nutrition.