These are the three most disliked Dow stocks by Wall Street analysts

With the market experiencing outsized swings, investors may want to stay away from stocks disliked by analysts, at least in the near term. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2% last week. Yet it was anything but a smooth ride for investors. The Dow on Wednesday suffered a 530-point drop after the Federal Reserve raised rates. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also noted that financial conditions " seem to have tightened " after the failure of three banks in March. The Dow posted solid gains Thursday and Friday, but they came after the 30-stock average swung between intraday gains and losses — as the market assessed future monetary policy moves and the state of the global banking system. .DJI 5D mountain Wild week for the Dow Given this backdrop, CNBC Pro set out to find the most disliked Dow stocks by analysts. We screened the average for stocks that met the following criteria: Average rating of hold or lower (FactSet divides ratings into five categories: buy, overweight, hold, underweight and sell) Rated sell by at least 10% of analysts covering the stock Just three stocks made the list. One of those names is Intel . The chipmaker is rated sell by nearly 17% of analysts covering it. The average rating on the stock is a hold. Analysts also expect Intel shares to drop 4.5% over the next 12 months. Last month, Intel cut its dividend by nearly two-thirds to 12.5 cents per share, with the semiconductor maker also announcing a host of cost-cutting measures. Intel shares are up more than 12% since the dividend cut, outperforming the Dow. Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore upgraded Intel to equal weight from underweight after the dividend cut, noting it was "the right thing to do." However, he added that "inventory accumulation in PCs makes the near-term outlook for Client Computing tougher than previously expected, with continued share loss in server dragging further on revenue recovery." Another stock that made the list is 3M . The Scotch tape and Post-it note maker has sell ratings from 19% of analysts covering it. The average price target on the stock implies upside of roughly 15%, but the stock has fallen 15.7% year to date and is the worst-performing Dow stock in 2023. "At this point, one big down day would push the stock below $100. That is territory 3M hasn't seen in ten years," wrote Gordon Haskett analyst Don Bilson, noting the company has faced "legal and operational problems" lately. 3M is being sued by more than 200,000 veterans whose class action alleges that 3M's combat-grade earplugs were defective. To be sure, 3M said earlier in March that Defense Department records of more than 175,000 plaintiffs showed the vast majority suffered no hearing loss " under medically accepted standards ." On top of that, a major shareholder last month raised concern over CEO Mike Roman's leadership. "Pressure on the 63-year-old Roman has been building as the company's legal and operational problems continue to snowball," Bilson said. Lastly, Travelers made the list as well. Analysts on average rate the stock a hold, with more than 12% of them assigning it a sell rating. Although the average price target implies 20% upside, Travelers shares have lost more than 12% year to date. The stock popped more than 3% on Jan. 24, when Travelers posted quarterly revenue that beat expectations. However, that pop was short-lived. Since then, the stock is down more than 10%. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.