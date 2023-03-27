European markets head for higher open as the region's banks are watched closely

The recent banking turmoil could bring the U.S. closer to a recession, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said in an interview with CBS' Face The Nation.

"It definitely brings us closer right now, what's unclear for us is how much of these banking stresses are leading to a widespread credit crunch," he said when asked if the banking crisis with the mid-sized banks may have a real impact on the economy. "And then that credit crunch, just as you said, would then slow down the economy."

He said Fed officials are monitoring the impact from the fallout of the banking sector "very, very closely," and the current system has the "full support" of the Federal Reserve.

"The U.S. banking system is resilient, and it's sound," he said when asked about the stability of the banking system and its ability to control further risks seen in California and New York.

"The banking system has a strong capital position and a lot of liquidity and has the full support of the Federal Reserve and other regulators standing behind it," said Kashkari.

"I'm not saying that all of the stresses are behind us, I expect this process will take some time. But fundamentally, the banking system is sound," he said.

— Jihye Lee