Humza Yousaf wins leadership election of Scotland’s ruling party, set to lead the country

Humza Yousaf on the way to General Questions in the Scottish Parliament, on March 23, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Humza Yousaf on Monday was elected the new head of the Scottish National Party, promising in a speech to bring the party together, support citizens with the cost-of-living crisis and deliver independence from the United Kingdom.

He is slated to assume political leadership in Scotland following his nomination in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.

Yousaf said his immediate priority would be to "protect every Scot, as far as we possibly can, from the harm inflicted by the cost-of-living crisis, to recover and reform our NHS and other vital public services, to support our wellbeing economy, to improve the life chances of people right across this country."

He added that he would work on plans to "extend childcare, improve rural housing, support small businesses and boost innovation."

The SNP supports the campaign for Scotland to gain independency from the United Kingdom and holds a majority of 64 of the 129 seats in the Scottish parliament, giving it control over devolved areas that include housing, education, justice, local government and areas of taxation.

Yousaf, currently Scotland's health secretary, has served in government since 2012 and was considered the favorite in the race against Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

He has positioned himself as a unity candidate and has been touted by supporters as best-placed to maintain the SNP's alliance with the Scottish Greens party. He told BBC Scotland that his leadership style compared to his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon would be "less inner circle and more big tent."

His political opponents have criticized his record as health secretary, with waiting times at A&E hitting record highs and drug-related deaths continuing to rise in the country.

Yousaf, whose father is originally from Pakistan and emigrated to Glasgow in the 1960s and whose mother was born in Kenya, is set to be the first person of color to lead Scotland. If approved on Tuesday, he will be the country's sixth leader since the establishment of the Scottish parliament in 1999.

"We should all take pride in the fact that today we have sent a clear message, that your color of skin, your faith, is not a barrier to leading the country we all call home," Yousaf said.