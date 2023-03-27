Israel's Netanyahu to delay judiciary overhaul after mass protests, coalition partner says

Protesters shout slogans outside Israel's parliament in Jerusalem amid ongoing demonstrations and calls for a general strike against the hard-right government's controversial push to overhaul the justice system, on March 27, 2023. (Photo by HAZEM BADER / AFP) (Photo by HAZEM BADER/AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday agreed to suspend a planned judiciary reform until the next parliament session after nationwide protests paralyzed the country.

Netanyahu agreed with one of his hard-right coalition partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir, that the judiciary overhaul bill would be given an extension to the next session to pass the reform through negotiations, NBC reported. This will follow the Passover recess in April.

As part of the agreement, a National Guard will be set up under Gvir's Ministry of National Security.

The latest development indicates Netanyahu has not yet given up on the contentious reform bill, despite huge protests and widespread strikes.

Netanyahu's administration survived a no-confidence vote early on Monday, following escalating demonstrations and strike action stoked by the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who objected to the planned measures.

Local news on Monday estimated that 600,000 people took to the streets to protest the proposals, which would significantly weaken the country's judiciary and encumber attempts to remove Netanyahu from power.

Operations at the Haifa and Ashdod ports and flights out of Israel's Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv were halted by strike action. Israel's Leumi Bank also closed branches as part of the demonstrations, while Israeli embassies worldwide have been instructed to join the industrial action, according to a letter seen by Reuters.