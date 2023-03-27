Lebanon wakes up in two simultaneous times zones as government can't agree on daylight savings change

Nobody quite knows what time it is in Lebanon.

On Sunday, the Mediterranean country of roughly 6 million was scheduled to turn its clocks back an hour for daylight savings, as it does every year along with much of the wider region and Europe.

This time, however, there was a last-minute objection.

The holy month of Ramadan, practiced by a major proportion of Lebanon's population and during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, falls across March and April this year. Daylight savings would mean that sunset falls around 7 p.m. rather than 6 p.m., making practicing Muslims go an additional hour before they can break their fast and eat and drink again.

A few days before the clocks were to be set back, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri decided that daylight savings should be postponed until April 21, a move widely seen as an act of support for Muslims observing Ramadan. The country's leadership is divided between Sunni and Shia Muslims and Christians.

Lebanon's powerful Maronite church, the largest Christian institution in the country, objected, saying they were not consulted and that such a last-minute change would cause chaos in the country and put it at odds with international standards.

The result? For the first time ever, millions of people in one small country are suddenly going by two different time zones.

Importantly, however, people's clocks did not change automatically; the government expects people to change their own clocks manually. With no unified authority dictating what time it is in the country, Lebanese say they are confused and everyone is going by different times zones.

This has led to chaos and confusion for airports, businesses, and people across Lebanon.

Even Apple and Google can't seem to agree on what time it is in Lebanon — on iPhones and iPads, Apple has Lebanon's time zone as unchanged and not aligned with daylight savings. But if you ask Google what time it is in Lebanon, it's one hour behind.