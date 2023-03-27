Mike Wilson says an earnings-driven stock decline is imminent so get defensive with these two stocks

Investors are still too optimistic about corporate earnings, and a severe deterioration is about to drag stocks lower, according to Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief investment officer. "Given the events of the past few weeks, we think guidance is looking more and more unrealistic, and equity markets are at greater risk of pricing in much lower estimates ahead of any hard data changes," Wilson said in a Monday note. The widely-followed strategist has been one of the biggest bears on Wall Street over the past year, and he's been warning recently about high valuations that are hard to justify based on the outlook for earnings. "This is typically how bear markets end—i.e., P/E multiples fall precipitously and unexpectedly, catching many investors off guard," Wilson said. "The recent underperformance of small caps and low quality stocks suggests it could be imminent." Wilson believes an earnings downturn doesn't necessarily require an economic recession to play out. The strategist pointed to companies' operating leverage which has now turned negative, meaning corporations may not be generating enough revenue to cover rising costs. "We believe it's underappreciated how significant the negative operating leverage is going to get before this earnings recession is over," Wilson said. "It doesn't appear that the earnings picture is bottoming as many investors were starting to think a few months ago." The S & P 500 is still up more than 3% this year despite the unfolding banking crisis and weaker credit conditions, which has helped fuel recession fears. Given such a negative outlook, Morgan Stanley looked for defensive stocks to own that should fare better in a bear market. The firm added Colgate-Palmolive and Walmart to its "Fresh Money Buy List" to position more defensively. Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have fallen nearly 7% this year, while Walmart is about flat.