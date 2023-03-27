Morgan Stanley thinks this little-known software stock can surge nearly 35%

An under-the-radar software company could yield investors as much as 35% upside, according to Morgan Stanley. The Wall Street bank wrote in a Monday note that Model N, a 24-year-old software provider for pharmaceutical and semiconductor companies, could be facing "the next wave of growth." Morgan Stanley began research coverage of Model N with an outperform investment rating and $43 price target. Model N is down more than 19% so far in 2023 after jumping 35% in 2022. "We're positive on Model N's leadership position and 85% exposure to secular growth of Life Sciences and emphasize their best-in-class profitability relative to [competitors,]" Morgan Stanley equity analyst Craig Hettenbach wrote. Model N, which came public 10 years ago this month , has "an attractive combination of near-term defensive characteristics and long-term secular growth drivers" thanks to a robust roster of pharmaceutical clients, Morgan Stanley said. Model N's software will play an essential role in firms figuring out their best pricing strategy after the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' starts negotiating drug prices for high-spending drugs startiung in 2026, Hettenbach added. Morgan Stanley also noted potential downside risks to Model N, given its need to switch 30% of remaining customers to the software as a service (SaaS) model, exposure to a deeper-than-anticipated slump in the semiconductor industry (15% of sales), stiff competition from companies with better access to more resources and a need to better control stock-based compensation.