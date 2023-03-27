Pro Picks: Watch all of Monday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed First Citizens BancShares . Shares of the company's stock skyrocketed nearly 54% to hit a new 52-week high after it agreed to buy a large portion of failed Silicon Valley Bank . The experts also talked about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals after SVB Securities upgraded its stock to outperform from market perform . Shares of the the biotech company surged Monday morning to a 52-week high but ended the day flat. Other names mentioned included Caterpillar and Amazon . Both are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.