With 62% of Americans living paycheck to paycheck amid inflation, more people have a side job

It's getting harder to keep up with higher prices.

As of February, 62% of all U.S. adults were living paycheck to paycheck, up from 60% a month earlier, according to a new LendingClub report.

To make ends meet, more people have picked up a side hustle, the report also found.

As pandemic-related benefits are scaled back, "many have turned to supplemental income with a side job or alternative income sources to improve their financial standing," said Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer.

Nearly half, or 44%, of Americans have a side hustle amid inflation, which is a 13% jump compared with 2020, according to a separate survey by LendingTree. Another report, from FlexJobs, found that 69% of employed professionals either have a side job or want one.

"What is clear: No matter your income bracket, having supplemental income greatly impacts financial stability and can often mean the difference between living without difficulty and living paycheck to paycheck and struggling to pay monthly bills," Nayar said.