Asia markets trade higher as investor fears on banking turmoil ease

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday as investor fears over the recent banking turmoil continued to show signs of easing.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.11%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.3%, while the Topix saw a larger gain of 0.57% in early trading.

South Korea's Kospi rose 0.28%, and the Kosdaq was also marginally up.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was also looking to trade higher, with futures standing at 19,638 compared to the index's last close of 19,567,69.

Elsewhere, South Korea will release its consumer sentiment index for March, while Australia will see its retail sales data for February.