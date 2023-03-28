Morgan Stanley says this manufacturing stock is a top pick thanks to its strong fundamentals

Emerson Electric could see solid gains going forward, driven by strong fundamentals and corporate discipline, according to Morgan Stanley. Analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski named the manufacturing company a top pick. The analyst has a price target of $96 per share on the stock, which represents 16% upside from Monday's close. "We see strong idiosyncratic risk/reward for EMR in a sector where fundamentals continue to decouple from macro indicators," Pokrzywinski said in the Monday note. "We believe EMR shares have multiple ways to win with the key cyclical and strategic risks looking less probable." Pokrzywinski said Emerson should soon reap the rewards of both liquefied natural gas and hydrogen energy orders, which could add two basis points to organic growth into 2030. Emerson Electric shares have struggled in 2023, losing nearly 14%. However, the stock posted annual gains in the last four years — including a 3.3% increase in 2022. Last year, the S & P 500 tumbled more than 19%. EMR YTD mountain Emerson Electric is a top pick for Morgan Stanley on strong fundamentals and its pursuit of National Instruments. Morgan Stanley also thinks Emerson will avoid overpaying for National Instruments thanks to "a better view on discipline and more constructive view on synergy potential" from Emerson management. If the bid reaches or surpasses $60 per share, Pokrzywinski said, Emerson will likely walk away from the deal. National Instruments has been pursuing a sale recently. Earlier this month, the company notified Emerson and others they would be included in a second round of bids, according to Reuters . — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.