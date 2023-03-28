Private equity deals in Asia plunged 44% in 2022. More uncertainty may be ahead

watch now

"Investors, sensing a new era of slower growth, mounting inflation, and greater uncertainty, took time out to recalibrate their strategies, recognizing that what worked well in the past may not be the right approach for 2023 and beyond," a group of authors from Bain's Private Equity practice including Kiki Yang said in the report. "If the conditions—macroeconomic uncertainty, poor company performance, and a decline in deal activity—that prevailed in 2022 persist, valuations may continue to contract as fund managers adopt a wait-and-see attitude," Bain wrote.

The traditional strongholds for Internet and tech deals—Greater China, India, and Southeast Asia—all experienced sharp declines. Asia Pacific Private Equity Report 2023 Bain and Co.

Deal value in Greater China fell by 53% as investors grappled with the nation's zero-Covid policy, it said, leading declines in the wider region. China and India accounted for a drop of $35 billion in total deal value for large growth deals for the year, Bain said.

Tech, internet deal values fell

While internet and technology remained as Asia-Pacific's largest investment sector, it also saw a decline from the previous year, which marked the lowest level seen since 2017, the firm said. "For more than a decade, the Internet and tech sector has attracted the largest share of private equity capital in the Asia-Pacific region. However, its share of deal value dipped in 2022 to 33% from 41% the previous year," Bain authors wrote in the report.

ESG-related investments

While macroeconomic conditions dampened investors' sentiment in private equity deals region-wide, Bain saw a rise in the number of deals related to environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). "In the energy and natural resources sector, investments in utilities and renewables made up 60% of deal value, reflecting the rise of environmental, social, and corporate governance considerations as an investment priority," Bain said.

