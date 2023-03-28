Pro Picks: Watch all of Tuesday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. Jim Cramer discussed Alibaba . Shares climbed 14% after the Chinese e-commerce platform announced plans to split into six business groups . Each group will be managed by its own CEO, making it the most significant reorganization in the company's history. Ritholtz Wealth Management's Josh Brown explained why he likes Occidental Petroleum . The energy stock rose 4% after Berkshire Hathaway bought 3.7 million more shares of the company . Cowen also upgraded Occidental Petroleum to outperform from market perform . Other stocks mentioned included Apple and Paramount . Apple is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.