Raymond James says this telecom stock is a strong buy as it enters a new market segment

Investors should turn their attention toward Ciena as the firm plunges deeper into edge routing, according to Raymond James. Analyst Simon Leopold on Tuesday upgraded the stock to strong buy from outperform. He also hiked his price target to $70 from $58 on the stock, implying upside of 44%. Leopold highlighted the firm's potential success from investments in the edge routing sector, as well as continued market expansion and "Huawei displacements." An edge router uses an inside network in order to connect to outside networks. Edge routers are particularly useful to send and receive data from outside networks as well as streamlining traffic to the incoming network. And because edge routing could become an $8 billion market by the end of 2023, Ciena has little-to-no downside from its move to take a greater share of this new sector. "Ciena has no share, so routing is all upside," Leopold said. CIEN YTD mountain CIena's plunge into edge routing could be the rocket fuel the firm needs to displace Huawei, according to Raymond James. Still, concerns remain over how Ciena will revert back to normal as growth slows down due to easing supply chain constraints. But Ciena also has the opportunity to significantly displace Huawei, Leopold said, specifically in the optical transport and switching and routing markets. "The opportunity to displace Huawei presents a long-term tailwind for Ciena and its Western counterparts," Leopold said. "Nokia has claimed a few Huawei displacement awards in Europe and is generally regarded as the front-runner in the region with deals like Deutsche Telekom and Swisscom," Leopold said. "Ciena has a long history with other carriers such as BT and Vodafone, which have massive Huawei exposure." — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.