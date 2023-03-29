2023's 'Dirty Dozen': The 12 fruits and vegetables with the most pesticides—and 4 tips for enjoying them safely

We're often told to avoid unhealthy foods like sugary cereals, but there are some fruits and vegetables that should also be met with caution.

"Nearly 75 percent of non-organic fresh produce sold in the U.S. contains residues of potentially harmful pesticides," according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit organization that aims to create a healthier environment.

Certain pesticides have been linked to health issues like birth defects, miscarriages and developmental disabilities in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states.

The EWG analyzes data collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration to rank non-organic produce with the most pesticides every year, and has done so since 2004.

For their 2023 Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce, the EWG used data that tested over 46,000 samples of 46 different fruits and vegetables.

Blueberries and green beans joined the "Dirty Dozen" this year, while strawberries and spinach reclaimed their No. 1 and No. 2 spots, respectively.