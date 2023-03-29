European markets head for a broadly higher open, but doubts linger over banking sector

European markets are heading for a broadly higher open Wednesday, but the expected lukewarm open suggests doubts remain for investors as to the overall health of the banking sector.

Regional markets closed mixed Tuesday, with investors seemingly in a holding pattern after a serious bout of market volatility.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday as Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares spiked at the open after the Chinese tech giant announced it will split into six business groups.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night after the major averages declined on the back of higher bond yields.