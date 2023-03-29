LIVE UPDATES
European markets head for a broadly higher open, but doubts linger over banking sector
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a broadly higher open Wednesday, but the expected lukewarm open suggests doubts remain for investors as to the overall health of the banking sector.
Regional markets closed mixed Tuesday, with investors seemingly in a holding pattern after a serious bout of market volatility.
Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Wednesday as Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares spiked at the open after the Chinese tech giant announced it will split into six business groups.
U.S. stock futures ticked higher on Tuesday night after the major averages declined on the back of higher bond yields.
Sergio Ermotti to take over as UBS CEO
UBS on Wednesday named Sergio Ermotti as its new Group CEO, following the recent acquisition deal of Credit Suisse.
The move will be effective April 5.
Current CEO Ralph Hamers is set to remain at UBS and work alongside Sergio P. Ermotti to advise the bank during a transition period.
— Joanna Tan, Jihye Lee
— Weizhen Tan
— Ganesh Rao
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a broadly higher open Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points lower at 7,485, Germany's DAX 35 points higher at 15,175, France's CAC up 15 points at 7,103 and Italy's FTSE MIB 57 points higher at 25,915, according to data from IG.
Earnings are set to come from Next and data releases will include Italian and Russian unemployment figures for February.
— Holly Ellyatt