YES Network launching streaming service to give non-cable viewers access to Yankees games

The YES Network is launching a direct-to-consumer streaming service, giving non-cable subscribers the ability to watch New York Yankees games.

The YES Network will charge $24.99 per month, or $239.99 annually, according to an announcement. Subscribers who buy the service before April 30 will be given a promotional offer of $19.99 per month, or $199.99 annually, which will expire at the end of 2023. The service is available immediately. Major League Baseball's opening day is Thursday.

The YES Network broadcasts games for the Yankees, the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the WNBA's New York Liberty to fans that live in the greater New York area.

Regional sports networks are increasingly offering streaming services outside of the cable bundle to reach consumers who don't subscribe to traditional pay-TV. RSNs are trying to set up a new streaming revenue stream as millions of Americans cancel their cable service each year.

Diamond Sports Group, which which operates 21 Bally Sports regional sports networks and filed for bankruptcy this month, charges $19.99 per month. MSG Networks last month announced its streaming service will launch this summer for the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils. It will cost $29.99 a month, or $309.99 annually.

"We are pleased to introduce a direct subscription option," said Yes Network CEO Jon Litner in a statement. "With this new direct-to- consumer offering, we are broadening our reach by making YES available to more fans in our regional footprint than ever before."

The YES Network is co-owned by the Yankees and a corsortium of other investors including Amazon and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

