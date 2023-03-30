Wells Fargo, UnitedHealth and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this period of heightened market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold individual companies. Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors talked about why she owns Wells Fargo . She also explained why investors may want to buy the stock. Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners talked about Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin . Lebenthal noted that one key difference between the two firms is that Raytheon has commercial aerospace exposure and Lockheed does not. Finally, Blue Line Futures' Bill Baruch discussed UnitedHealth and why it is a staple in his portfolio.