Club meeting recap: Buy, Buy, Buy — why Jim Cramer likes Disney, AMD and Caterpillar so much

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Thursday's key moments. Buy Disney Buy Advanced Micro Devices Buy Caterpillar 1. Buy Disney Needham reflected in a research note Thursday that Apple (AAPL) and Walt Disney (DIS) could be worth more together than separately. While unlikely Apple would (or even be allowed by regulators) to buy Disney, Jim Cramer highlighted Needham's analysis, saying it shows Disney is "worth substantially more than people realize." Disney has multiple businesses including streaming, theme parks, cruises and movies, as well as a moat around its intellectual property. We like that Disney CEO Bob Iger has been on the right track by streamlining the organization, but there's more that can be done to boost the stock, which still remains below $100 per share. 2. Buy Advanced Micro Devices Wells Fargo increased its price target on Club holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) to $120 per share from $85 while reiterating its overweight (buy) rating. Analysts highlighted the momentum in AMD's data center business as well as the rise of artificial intelligence-powered applications as key catalysts that will lead to a greater need for the company's computing solutions. AMD and other chipmakers, such as fellow Club stock, Nvidia (NVDA) have come back into favor this year after a terrible 2022 for the sector. 3. Buy Caterpillar Jim sees a "tremendous opportunity" to buy Club holding Caterpillar (CAT) with the stock down about 6% year-to-date. We disagree with Baird's analysis this week that argued CAT would be negatively impacted by a weak commercial real estate market. Jim mentioned Caterpillar isn't levered to commercial real estate. We're holding Caterpillar because we foresee the company benefitting from the government's spending on infrastructure projects, which need CAT's construction and excavation machines and services. Jim called CAT, AMD, and DIS stocks to buy. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, DIS, AMD, NVDA, CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade.