China's growing influence threatens to undermine global human rights, new research finds

Campaigners stand opposite the Chinese embassy in London to protest human rights violations by the Chinese government against its Uyghur community. Mark Kerrison | In Pictures | Getty Images

China's growing global influence poses a serious threat to international human rights, according to a new report, which suggests that the United Nations Human Rights Council — the body established to safeguard such international protections — is failing to counter the risks. The UNHRC is an inter-governmental body made up of 47 U.N. member states, which are elected on a three-year rotational basis with the stated aim of strengthening the "promotion and protection of human rights" globally. Yet research released Thursday by risk and strategic consulting firm Verisk Maplecroft suggests that it has instead become a "battleground for competing standards," with China and allied member states showing signs of "watering down international action" and pushing their "own brand of human rights." Of particular note, it said that China was pushing a "statist 'development first' view of human rights" on council members and undermining individual freedoms by "emphasizing economic development above all other rights." China's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment on the findings.

Beijing's increasingly active role in the international human rights system comes at a precarious period of global democratic deterioration. Sofia Nazalya senior human rights analyst at Verisk Maplecroft

The research, part of the firm's wider annual Human Rights Outlook, is based on quantitative data from sources including the U.N., the U.S. State Department and Human Rights Watch, as well as Verisk Maplecroft's internal qualitative analysis. It also found that China is using its economic power to sway council votes, with grantees of China's "Belt & Road Initiative" most susceptible to influence. At least 35 of the 47 UNHRC member states belong to the BRI — China's global infrastructure development project — many of which are Asian or African countries with similar, or worse, scores on the company's human rights indices, the study noted. UNHRC acting spokesperson, Pascal Sim, rejected the claims, stating that "no one state runs the council or dominates the agenda." "All states, big and small, have an equal voice and immense potential to inform and influence the action of this intergovernmental body charged with promoting and protecting human rights around the world," Sim added in emailed comments to CNBC.

Political maneuvering

Among its criticism, the report highlighted China's approach to civil and political rights — and chiefly freedom of speech and expression — as particularly concerning. Such behavior was being echoed by other UNHRC states, it said, with almost three-quarters (70%) of current members ranking as high or extreme risks for such rights. Those include Eritrea, Somalia, Sudan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Spokespersons for the respective governments did not immediately respond to CNBC requests for comment. More than half of members also ranked similarly poorly across the three other metrics the research deemed essential for upholding humanitarian protections: labor rights, human security and human development. Of the 30 members that rated as extreme or high risk for labor rights, 18 recorded a drop in their score from 2017, 15 of which were BRI signatories.

Almost three-quarters (70%) of UNHRC members rank as high or extreme risk for civil or political rights, according to risk and strategic consulting form Verisk Maplecroft. Verisk Maplecroft