China's Premier Li Qiang seeks to rally Asia behind Beijing

China's Premier Li Qiang addressed an international audience at Boao Asia forum in Boao, Hainan on March 30, 2023.

BO'AO, China — Chinese Premier Li Qiang sought to rally Asian countries behind China in his first public address to an international audience as premier.

On Wednesday, Li claimed that China had acted "responsibly" in its role as a big country, and generally contributed to world peace.

"Peace is the prerequisite for development," Li said in Mandarin translated by CNBC.

His speech of about 25 minutes at the Boao Forum for Asia did not delve into China's heightened tensions with the U.S.

The annual meeting, hosted by China, is seen by some as the region's answer to the World Economic Forum's gathering of global leaders every year in Davos, Switzerland.

Asia and the world are at the "crossroads" of history, Li said, while portraying China as a center of stability.

He referenced China's ruling Communist Party's congressional meeting in the fall, and its goal of "national rejuvenation" claiming the country's "great contributions" to the world were "rapid economic growth" and "social stability."

Li, who was confirmed as premier in March, said China's development going forward would bring "strong momentum to the economic growth of Asia."