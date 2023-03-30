Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Thursday: Tech jumps, semis hot, Meta mania

My top 10 things to watch Thursday, March 30 1. Renaissance of tech or just the usual flow of funds at end of the quarter? Wall Street set for a higher open, one day after a strong rally. With two trading sessions left, the Nasdaq quarter-to-date up roughly 14%, tracking to break four straight quarters of declines. The S & P 500 almost a 5% gain in Q1, setting up back-to-back quarterly gains. The Dow , however, pacing down nearly 1.5% for four negative quarters in the past five. 2. Club holding Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) gets a big price target hike to $120 per share from $85 at Wells Fargo. Keeps overweight (buy). Cites near-term demand choppiness but longer-term good data center business. AMD up almost 50% year to date. Fellow Club chip stock Nvidia (NVDA) up nearly 85% in 2023. Nvidia and AMD are among our eight AI names . 3 . Credit Suisse says use of Google-owned YouTube is steady. Could be something positive for Club holding Alphabet (GOOGL), a stock that has just been awful. Admittedly, our patience in the company has been waning: too much spending on moonshots and disappointing cost-cutting measures. 4. Credit Suisse raises price target on Club holding Meta Platforms (META) to $251 per share from $220. Keeps outperform (buy) rating. Analysts talk about WhatsApp as a new form of revenue. Encouraged by ads coming to Instagram search results, which Credit Suisse sees as maybe a $1 billion haul in the years to come. 5. Deutsche Bank trims price target on Dow stock Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) by $1 per share to $46. Keeps buy rating. Mixed quarter, I think that's because WBA is frantically trying to change to health-care business as Club holding Amazon (AMZN), and unacknowledged theft, have made its core business into a bleed-off operation of sorts. 6. Morgan Stanley cuts price target on Charles Schwab (SCHW) to $68 per share from $99. Downgrades rating to equal weight from overweight (hold from buy). Cites limited visibility and less confidence in improvement. 7. Wells Fargo likes what Netflix (NFLX) might say about its crackdown on password sharing next month when the streaming giant reports first-quarter earnings. Analysts see commentary as a "positive catalyst" for the stock. Word out last week that password effort going better in Canada. Now, it's going mainstream. 8. Barclays cuts CVS Health (CVS) price target to $100 per share from $110. Keeps as overnight (buy). Talks about announced Signify (SGFY) addition and how it might curtail buybacks. 9. Evercore ISI upgrades Walmart (WMT) to outperform from in-line (buy from hold). Boosts price target to $160 per share from $145. Analysts sees an important pivot out of non-core and into omnichannel. In retail, we like and own Costco (COST) and off-price TJX Companies (TJX). 10. RH (RH), formerly known as Restoration Hardware, price target cut to $330 per share from $380 at Citi (keeps neutral rating). Among other PT reductions: Baird goes to $250 from $300, and Morgan Stanley goes to $275 from $300. Relentlessly downbeat? Maybe too relentless. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMD, NVDA, GOOGL, META, AMZN, COST, TJX . See here for a full list of the stocks.) — Correction: This update makes clear Morgan Stanley cuts price target on Charles Schwab. As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

