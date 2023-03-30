Trump indicted live updates: Trump to surrender early next week, attorney tells NBC

A New York grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump in connection with a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump is the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The former president is expected to turn himself in early next week, his attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News.

The historic indictment will have broad implications, both on the 2024 campaign trail and on Capitol Hill. Trump is the top contender for the Republican presidential nomination.

In the days leading up to the indictment, Trump and his allies aimed vitriol at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office. Last week, Bragg received an envelope containing a death threat and a white powder, which authorities later decided was not threatening.