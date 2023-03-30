Apple just launched its own buy now, pay later service—here’s how it compares with Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal

Apple is shaking up the buy now, pay later industry.

On Tuesday, the tech giant launched Apple Pay Later, which allows Apple Pay users to split purchases into four interest-free payments paid over six weeks without an additional fee.

Prior to making a purchase, Apple Pay Later users can apply for a loan between $50 and $1,000 and use it for in-app purchases or to buy products online through retailers that accept Apple Pay.

After you indicate the amount you would like to borrow, Apple conducts a soft credit check, which reviews your credit score to get an idea of how well you're managing your current credit. This process won't impact your credit score and is done to ensure you're in a "good financial position" before taking on the loan, according to the company's press release.

If you're is approved for the loan, you'll see the Pay Later option when you use Apple Pay online or make in-app purchases on iPhones and iPads. Purchases using the new service will be authenticated using Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode.

After Apple Pay Later is initially set up, you'll also be able to apply for a loan right at checkout. You'll need to link a debit card connected to your Apple Wallet as your loan repayment method.

Apple says users will be able to view, track and manage all of their loans within their Apple Wallet and will be able to see the total amount of their existing loans as well as the total amount due within the next 30 days.

Apple is the latest to enter the growing micro-loan space and joins popular BNPL services such as Affirm, Afterpay, Klarna and PayPal's "Pay in 4" option. Here's how Apple Pay Later compares.