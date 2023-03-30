Investing in Space: Boeing's got to get going

The Starliner spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test is seen in the company's processing facility at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

"Boeing pushed back the flight schedule of its Starliner capsule by several months, the company said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday."

That sentence holds true this week – but the problem is, I wrote it five years ago.

At the time, Boeing and SpaceX were seen as neck-and-neck in a race to finish development of their respective crewed spacecraft and be the first to fly NASA astronauts. Even then, each company had faced its share of delays, but NASA estimated flight tests were months apart. Until they weren't.

Fast forward to the present. Boeing and SpaceX each won contracts to fly six operational missions with astronauts. The latter is poised to finish nearly all of its six before the former even flies a crewed demo mission.

I'm not advocating for anything akin to "go fever" for Boeing's upcoming Starliner crewed flight test (CFT), which just got delayed from mid-April to late July. Instead, I'm calling for much needed transparency and clarity about a largely taxpayer-funded development program. Listening to the press conference yesterday, I found it impossible to believe that NASA and Boeing just realized that launching in three weeks was no longer feasible, especially given the track record of delays.

But we're only finding out about it now, even as Starliner needs to conduct more testing on its parachute system and backup software before CFT gets off the ground. Assuming the test flight goes according to plan, then there are the redesigns of Starliner's propulsion valves and module separation system – and potentially batteries – that are underway for missions after CFT.

The process through which NASA signs off on a spacecraft that will fly its astronauts is a painstaking one, for good reason, with 330 requirements for certification. And, as NASA's Steve Stich emphasized yesterday, it is "hugely important" to have two different spacecraft systems flying crew, given the needed redundancy it offers the agency. But as Stich also noted, the 330 requirements are the same for Starliner as they were for SpaceX's Dragon – meaning there should be some institutional knowledge, established in 2020 with SpaceX, of what to expect from the outstanding items on Boeing's checklist.

With NASA expecting Starliner to fly once per year, Boeing is running out of time to complete its six operational missions before 2030 – the planned retirement of the International Space Station.

As one former SpaceX leader told me yesterday: "I think I feel bad for them at this point."