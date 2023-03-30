Private jet flights in Europe soar to record levels — and most were ultra-short journeys

A private jet is landing over the snowy mountains of St. Moritz in Switzerland. Private jet emissions, which have a disproportionate impact on the environment, were found to have more than doubled in Europe in 2022.

A private jet aviation boom shows no signs of slowing.

Analysis published Thursday by environmental campaign group Greenpeace showed the number of private jet flights in Europe last year rose by a whopping 64% to reach a record high of 572,806.

Private jet emissions, which have a disproportionate impact on the environment, were found to have more than doubled in Europe in 2022, exceeding the annual per capita carbon emissions of 550,000 European Union residents.

More than half (55%) of the private jet flights in Europe last year were ultra-short journeys below 750 kilometers (466 miles), Greenpeace said, noting that these were trips that could have been taken by train or ferry instead.

It comes at a time when Europe is in the grip of a severe winter drought and shortly after the region's driest summer in at least 500 years. Scientists warned in late January that a lack of groundwater across the continent meant the water situation was now "very precarious."

"The alarming growth of private jet flights is entirely at odds with all the climate science that tells us to bring down CO2 emissions immediately in order to avert total disaster," said Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace's Mobility for All campaign.

"Reducing oil-powered transport immediately is a no-brainer, starting with a ban on energy-wasting ultra-polluting private jets that provide no value for people, yet burden them with harmful emissions, toxic microparticles and noise, harming our climate, environment and health," Schenk said.

The analysis found that the countries with the most private jet flights in Europe last year were the U.K., France and Germany.

The most popular destinations for private jet flights in Europe in 2022 were the French Riviera city of Nice, France's capital of Paris and Switzerland's second-most populous city of Geneva.