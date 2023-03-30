Pro Picks: Watch all of Thursday's big stock calls on CNBC

Market Movers rounds up the best trade ideas from investors and analysts throughout the day. The pros discussed Netflix after Wells Fargo reiterated the streaming service as overweight . The firm's analyst has a price target of $400 . Shares ended the session with a gain of nearly 2% Thursday. The experts talked about Charles Schwab . Shares fell close to 5% after Morgan Stanley downgraded the bank to equal weight from overweight. Other stocks mentioned included Meta and Pioneer Natural Resources . Both are currently held in Jim Cramer 's Charitable Trust portfolio.