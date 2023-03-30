Singapore's banking authority says DBS outage was 'unacceptable'

A DBS Group Holdings Ltd. logo atop an automated teller machine (ATM) at a bank branch in Singapore, on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Shares of Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group were down 1.4% on Thursday, a day after a 10-hour outage of its digital services.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore said the outage was "unacceptable" and the lender had "fallen short of expectations."

DBS was the largest loser in terms of index points on Singapore's benchmark Straits Times Index on Thursday.

In a statement issued late Wednesday, MAS said it instructed DBS to "conduct a thorough investigation to establish the root cause of the disruption and submit its investigation findings to MAS."