Under Armour's new partnership with Steph Curry will last beyond the NBA star's retirement

NBA superstar Steph Curry and Under Armour are once again betting big on each other.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel brand and the four-time NBA champion announced Thursday they are building on their decade-long relationship with a new long-term partnership. The deal will ensure that Curry, 35, will remain with Under Armour long past his playing career.

Financial terms of the performance-based deal were not disclosed.

Curry will take on a new role as president of Under Armour's Curry Brand and will work across categories such as basketball, golf, women, youth and sports style to deliver new products.

The nine-time NBA All-Star first signed with Under Armour in 2013 in a deal worth about $4 million per year.

His current contract with Under Armour is worth $215 million and includes an equity stake in the company. Over the course of their partnership, Curry and Under Armour have launched 10 signature shoes together. Curry's the only athlete in Under Armour history to do so.

"If the past 10 years have shown me anything, it's that Under Armour and I can build great things together," Curry said. "In 2013, we bet on each other, and I'm all in on taking this next step together."

The new deal signifies the importance of the Curry Brand for the future of Under Armour, as the company transitions to its new leadership of CEO Stephanie Linnartz, who took the helm at the end of February. Similar to Nike's lifetime deals with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Under Armour is banking on their biggest basketball star to be involved in all aspects of his brand even after his playing days.

Linnartz said she's looking forward to working closely with the Curry team as they focus on the next chapter of growth.